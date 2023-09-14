Sunnyside has pencilled in September 30 as the date for their ‘Autumn Craft Faire’, which will run from 12pm until 4.30pm.

Get this date in your diary, as a Northampton pub and restaurant has remained committed to supporting independent businesses with its monthly markets.

Sunnyside, in Boughton Green Road, first started hosting the markets back in April and has welcomed different rounds of local traders to the venue each month since then.

A number of local and independent businesses have already been confirmed to attend, with the pub advertising what visitors can expect to be able to shop.

These include knitted items, candles, perfume, bath bombs, sweets, personalised items, balloons and wax melts.

Whether you are looking to treat yourself or secure presents for others as we move towards the autumn and winter months, this is your chance to support independent businesses once again.

Assistant manager AJ Harwood moved to the town to take over the Sunnyside just five months ago, and carried over the concept of hosting monthly market stalls from his former venue.

“We’re firm believers in supporting the community,” he told this newspaper. “They look after us and we want to do the same back.”

AJ described what is on offer each month as an “eclectic” selection and any business is welcome to join them for the event.

When asked what he would say to anyone considering coming along, the assistant manager said: “Pop on down and have a look – you never know what you might see, like and come away with.”

Talking about the importance of supporting small, local and independent businesses at what is proving to be a difficult time, AJ hopes seeing the vendors at the pub will encourage customers to shop with and visit them again.

“We want to be part of the community,” he added. “We want to make the Sunnyside a nice and enjoyable space for families to continue coming back to.”

Those who visit the venue for the markets will not only be supporting the independent businesses, but the Sunnyside too – at what is also a challenging time for the hospitality industry.