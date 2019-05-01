Here's where to go in Northampton for non-emergency medical treatment over the Bank Holiday weekends

May brings two bank holidays, and Northampton NHS bosses are reminding people not all pharmacies will be open over the whole bank holiday period.

People in Northampton and across the county can access expert medical treatment during the Early May and Spring Bank holiday weekends (Monday 6 and Monday 27 May 2019).

They can save time in the waiting room by visiting their pharmacist for quick, confidential advice on a range of common illnesses and making sure they’ve requested repeat prescriptions using GP online services.

Professor Kiran Patel of NHS England said: “Your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think. Pharmacists offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.

“We would also like to remind patients to order any medication they need from their GP surgery in plenty of time so they have enough to last over the bank holiday weekend.

“Patients who have signed-up to GP online services can use their smart phone, laptop, tablet or PC to request repeat prescriptions or make a GP appointment online. It’s simple to sign-up to.Patients just need to take two forms of photo ID into their GP practice.”

Pharmacy opening hours in Northamptonshire over the Early May and Spring bank holiday weekends can be found here.

People can also find information on their nearest walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units by simply typing in their postcode on www.nhs.uk .

If you need urgent care, use the NHS111 service by visiting 111.nhs.uk online or by dialing 111 on your phone. NHS 111 is a free service which runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.