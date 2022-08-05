Here are the top 10 most Googled places in Northampton so far in 2022 – number six will shock you.
Thanks to Google Trends we can see what residents in Northampton have been searching for en masse over the course of this year.
As well as general nosiness, it’s a good opportunity to shout about some of the businesses in the town. Click through the gallery to see the top 10.
1. Playhouse in Bridge Street
At number one is the relatively new Playhouse bar. The laid back bar moved into the former Revolution building in Bridge Street back in November 2021. Not just any standard bar, Playhouse's features include classic games like air hockey, 'critter racing', 'gopher golf', vintage photo booths, a massive Scaletrix type track, and also a wide range of cocktails and homemade pizzas. It's open to all ages and definitely worth a visit.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Beat the Street Northampton
Beat the Street Northampton comes in at second. Simply put, it's a fun, free game for the community of Northampton to see how far they can walk, cycle, or roll. A spokesman said: "During Beat the Street thousands of you travelled an incredible 113,510 miles in six weeks, what an achievement. Thank you for participating and a big thank you to our funders. Please follow West Northants and Northamptonshire Sport for any future local updates."
Photo: Beat the Street
3. Tim Horton's in Riverside
In at third is Tim Horton's. The Canadian coffee chain - with only a handful of branches in the United Kingdom - opened its drive-thru branch in December 2021. The coffee shop is located in the former Pizza Hut building in Marquee Drive, Riverside. Opening hours are 6am to midnight, seven days a week.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. The Saints
In at fourth is 'Northampton Saints tickets'. The Saints put on some brilliant performances at the end of the last Gallagher Premiership season, finishing fourth and qualifying for the play-offs where the unfortunately lost to old foes Leicester Tigers. Lots to look forward to this coming season however, with match tickets available now from £10 adults / £5 junior.
Photo: Google