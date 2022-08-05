Here are the top 10 most Googled places in Northampton so far in 2022 – number six will shock you.

2. Beat the Street Northampton

Beat the Street Northampton comes in at second. Simply put, it's a fun, free game for the community of Northampton to see how far they can walk, cycle, or roll. A spokesman said: "During Beat the Street thousands of you travelled an incredible 113,510 miles in six weeks, what an achievement. Thank you for participating and a big thank you to our funders. Please follow West Northants and Northamptonshire Sport for any future local updates."

Photo: Beat the Street