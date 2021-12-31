Here are the stories that made front page news in Northampton in 2021

As 2021 comes to an end, we have looked back at the front pages of the Chronicle & Echo from the past 12 months.
It always makes a fascinating look at what was setting the news agenda at the time and what was making front page headlines.
There will be stories that you remember, but some that you have probably forgotten.
1.
Covid-19 featured prominently on the first front page of 2021, with director of public health, Lucy Wightman, making clear where the blame lay for the latest lockdown measures...Christmas. With the noises coming out of Number 10 currently, this may well be a front page them that will be revisited at the beginning of 2022.
2.
The Chron joined a nationwide campaign with our sister newspapers across England urging the Government to use local pharmacies to help with the rollout of vaccinations. The campaign was a success and pharmacies now form a crucial part of the vaccination programme.
3.
Northamptonshire led the way with the vaccination rollout at the beginning of 2021, with others elsewhere looking to our county to learn why we were doing so well.
4.
Vaccinations was the story of the month and the good news kept coming with the opening of the 'super hub' at Moulton Park. We also featured the views of those on the frontline questioning why some people could not understand the importance of the vaccine.