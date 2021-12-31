Here are the five Northamptonshire stories we think you should follow in 2022

With several major policies and spending commitments coming up in 2022, as well as some new additions for Northamptonshire, this paper has put together the five stories we think you should follow going in to 2022.
West Northamptonshire Council features heavily in the list, with significant amounts of borrowing and tax increases planned. Provided the latter is not changed after consultations, constituents will want to pay close attention to how and when their money gets spent.
Add in some more heart-warming news of inspiring women being recognised for the great work they do, and there is surely a lot to watch out for in 2022.
1. Stories to follow in 2022: A relief road funded by £20 million in borrowing
After a failed bid to the Government's 'Levelling Up' fund, West Northamptonshire voted for £20 million of borrowing to fund a new relief road that had been struggling to get off the ground for years.
The project will link the A428 Harlestone Road with the A5199 Welford Road to increase capacity and mitigate some impact of planned housing growth west and north of Northampton.
Time will tell how the money will be spent or how successful the project will be in 2022.
2. Stories to follow in 2022: Save Towcester Now campaign
The campaign opposes, four separate developments planned around the A43/A5 roundabout and Tiffield, between the A43/A5 roundabout and the Towcester Rugby Club, and above the A43/Whittlebury junction.
Together, all four developments would total four million square feet of mainly warehouses. These are said to go against existing planning agreements.
With over £2000 reportedly in their 'fighting fund' we will wait and see what resistance they mount to the proposals when they go before Council planners from February 2022.
3. Stories to follow in 2022: Bobbies on the beat to double by end of 2022
Back in February 2021, it was announced that Northamptonshire Police would double the number of local officers by the end of 2022.
The force planned to grow from 50 to 100 officers over the 18 months — with plans for another 60 by 2023.
Chief Constable Nick Adderley planned to increase neighbourhood policing without diverting resources from emergency response or other specialist crime areas.
Combined with adding more CCTV to Beckets Park, Northampton, adding more street lights in certain areas, and their newly launched Safer Nights Out Van, among other community outreach, the addition of more officers could have a strong impact on crime going into 2022.
4. Stories to follow in 2022: Inspirational Woman of the year 2022
Members of the public are being asked to get their thinking caps on over the holiday period as nominations for the 2022 West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Inspirational Women Awards open in just a few days.
The award will celebrate women from West Northamptonshire who have made a significant impact in their community and serve as inspirations for others.
Last year's winner, Theresa McCarthy-Dixon (pictured), most recently spearheaded a drive to bring underprivileged families a Christmas turkey/ gammon, as well as presents.
So it's safe to say there is high competition for that truly inspiring award winner.
Nominations open on the 4th January.