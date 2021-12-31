Here are the five Northamptonshire stories we think you should follow in 2022

3. Stories to follow in 2022: Bobbies on the beat to double by end of 2022

Back in February 2021, it was announced that Northamptonshire Police would double the number of local officers by the end of 2022. The force planned to grow from 50 to 100 officers over the 18 months — with plans for another 60 by 2023. Chief Constable Nick Adderley planned to increase neighbourhood policing without diverting resources from emergency response or other specialist crime areas. Combined with adding more CCTV to Beckets Park, Northampton, adding more street lights in certain areas, and their newly launched Safer Nights Out Van, among other community outreach, the addition of more officers could have a strong impact on crime going into 2022.