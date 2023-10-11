Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you looking for more ways to support the independent businesses across Northampton? Look no further than these four events, all planned for the remainder of October.

Whether you want to do your bit for the independents and attend Duston Market this Saturday (October 14), or you are looking to get your Halloween plans pencilled in for later this month, take this opportunity to support local.

If good food, drink and entertainment is your thing, these are guaranteed to be right up your street.

Duston Market, The Pop Up Place, The Big Local and Bite Street each have exciting events planned for October.

Duston Market – October 14

This month marks half a year since the Duston Market was first established in the town, and it has continued to go from strength to strength.

Held on the second Saturday of each month in the car park at Duston Village Bakery, the aim is to encourage more people to shop with the talented local traders across the town and county.

The concept was introduced by George Mullen, who runs sweet shop FlossBox, and owner of Duston Village Bakery, Jenni Smith.

Taking to social media, the organisers say they are “buzzing” for this month’s market and shared a list of who you can expect to see and shop from on the day from 9am until 3pm – including many familiar and returning faces.

There will be stalls from Made by Millie, 11:11 Jewellery, Friars Farm, the Northampton Cheese Co., the Northampton Charcuterie Co., The Confectionist, Moulton Natural Dog Treats & Supplies, Mint and Dove, Fred & Betty Soaps, and The Biscuiterie Mobile Creperie and Dessert Van.

Duston Village Bakery will also be fully stocked with fresh bread, cakes, pastries, loaded donuts and more.

The 11th Northampton Boys’ Brigade are also hosting Duston Craft Fayre across the road in the United Reformed Church, and Duston Market encourages their visitors to walk across and take a look at what they have to offer too.

For more information, visit Duston Market’s Facebook page here.

Bite Street – October 20 and 21

Bite Street is the self-proclaimed “hottest street food pop-up” in Northampton and is moving back to The County Cricket Ground for the weekend of Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21.

The winter warmer version of Bite Street is set to make its return, as they will be putting up a heated marquee with seating for 250 people.

Six vendors will be joining the event, with street food steak house Beef on the Block returning for only the second time this year.

Depending on the weather, there may also be tables outside around two roaring wood fires for “that comforting Scandi feel”.

The event will be open from 5.30pm until 10pm on Friday and 1pm until 9.30pm on Saturday, and there is free on-site parking via the Abington Avenue gates. Tickets are priced at around £2.70 per person.

For more information and to secure your ticket, visit Bite Street’s Eventbrite page here.

‘Halloween Weekend’ at The Big Local – October 27 and 28

The Big Local is one of Northampton’s newest food, drink and entertainment pop-ups, but has hit the ground running since it was founded at the end of last year.

The event is the brainchild of partners Jimmy Emmett and Clare Parmenter, who brought the first pop-up to life in February this year.

The popularity of The Big Local has continued to grow each month, with fresh food vendors, open fires and local music at every event.

The ‘Halloween Weekend’ is their final event of the year, before the team take a couple of months off to rebrand and return with new events under The Big Local umbrella – so do not miss out on your final chance to attend this year.

The Big Local’s ‘Halloween Weekend’ is taking place from 5pm until 10pm on Friday, October 27 and 2pm until 11pm on Saturday, October 28.

As always, it will be taking place for free at the Duston Mill Wedding and Events Venue in Upton.

Visitors are encouraged to attend in fancy dress and seasonal daytime activities will include apple bobbing and pumpkin carving – with the opportunity to dance, drink and party into the night.

For more information, visit The Big Local’s Facebook page here.

‘Drag Halloween Party’ at The Pop Up Place – October 28

The Pop Up Place, located in High Street, Long Bucky, first opened its doors towards the end of last year and is one of the newest collaborative pop-up spaces for food and drink vendors in the county.

The venue is hosting a ‘drag queen Halloween’ with Traya Buns, a regular entertainer at The Pop Up Place.

Hoping to provide a Halloween fancy dress soiree like no other, the fun will kickstart at 7pm on Saturday, October 28.

You can enjoy a welcome cocktail and sip on two for £15 themed drinks all evening, feast on a “spooktacular” meal, and enjoy a three-hour performance from drag queen legend Traya Buns.

There will also be games and a prize for the best fancy dress costume. Tickets are priced at £30 per person.