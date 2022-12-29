Here are the 10 noisiest streets in Northampton which unhappy neighbours have complained about in 2022

New data reveals noisy streets in town

Here is a list of the top 10 noisiest streets in Northampton unhappy neighbours have complained about in 2022.

Chronicle and Echo submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) asking which streets had the most noise complaints in the town this year.

Wellingborough Road had the most noise complaints between January 1 and November 8 this year with 383.

Click through the list to see the top 10 most notoriously noisy streets in the town.

1. Wellingborough Road Wellingborough Road was the most reported street for noise with 383 complaints in total, 100 of those being for music. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Kettering Road Kettering Road was the second most complained about streets for noise with 230 reports, 48 of those being for music. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bridge Street Bridge Street was the third noisiest street with a total of 210 reports made, 64 of those being for music. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. High Street in Kingsthorpe High Street came in at fourth with 197 reports in total, eight of those being for barking dogs. Photo: Google Photo Sales