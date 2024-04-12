Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
If you're interested in welcoming one of the dogs into your home, please email [email protected]
Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.
2. Nik Nak
Nik Nak is a three year old fawn retired Greyhound. He would be fine to live with other dogs and older sensible children, but has a high prey drives so cannot be around small dogs, cats or rabbits. He travels well. A secure garden, comfy sofa and no small dogs/cats/rabbits needed. Photo: AIN
3. Eva
Eva is a stunning 10 month old Siberian Husky. She is typical of the breed, full of energy and very intelligent. She knows basic commands and is very treat-motivated. She will need an active family who have the time to keep her busy, and will not leave her for long hours. She has only arrived recently so is still being assessed around other animals. Needs and active family with plenty of time to keep her busy. Photo: AIN
4. Flossie
Flossie is a pretty crossbreed, possibly Bulldog/Pug, who is just over one year old. She is very nervous and displays some anxiety at the moment. She is uncomfortable around new people and it is unclear how she feels about other animals. She is currently under assessment, but she would probably benefit from a quiet home with few visitors and no young children, where she will be given time and space to settle and find her feet. Photo: AIN