Here are SIX abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week.

3 . Timmy

If you are looking for a best friend and loving and loyal companion who will reward your patience, love, and understanding 10 fold with hours, weeks, and even years of hilarious entertainment, pure devotion, and never-ending love and kisses then Timmy may just be your man! Timmy is the scrummiest boy, with a personality to match. Killer of all squeaky toys and is the best poser in the whole world! Timmy gets a little worried about new things, but he soon overcomes these worries with a little time patience and encouragement. His shyness just adds to his ultimate cuteness. If Timmy is ticking all the boxes as your new bestie, drop us an email, and we will set you up a meet and greet. You will fall in love, guaranteed! Photo: AIN