Here are SIX abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week.

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
1. Animals in Need Northamptonshire
Can you help give one of these dogs a home? Photo: AIN
2. Wigglebum
Wigglebum is a super happy two year old crossed breed lad, treat and toy motivated very keen to please! Not reactive to other dogs, he knows sit and paw. Photo: AIN
3. Timmy
If you are looking for a best friend and loving and loyal companion who will reward your patience, love, and understanding 10 fold with hours, weeks, and even years of hilarious entertainment, pure devotion, and never-ending love and kisses then Timmy may just be your man! Timmy is the scrummiest boy, with a personality to match. Killer of all squeaky toys and is the best poser in the whole world! Timmy gets a little worried about new things, but he soon overcomes these worries with a little time patience and encouragement. His shyness just adds to his ultimate cuteness. If Timmy is ticking all the boxes as your new bestie, drop us an email, and we will set you up a meet and greet. You will fall in love, guaranteed! Photo: AIN
4. Leela
Leela three year old English bulldog, with only one eye. She does get nervous of new situations and startled by loud noises but this gorgeous girl will make some one the best friend ever! A quiet, patient home essential, Leela is very treat motivated so easy to win over. Not reactive to other dogs. Photo: AIN