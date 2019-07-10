Help shape final cut of Northampton feature film ‘Nene’ at special Saturday screening at The Filmhouse

Film fans will get to shape the final cut of a full-length movie made in Northampton.

Nene - featuring local cast and crew - is being previewed at a special screening at The Filmhouse on Saturday morning (July 13).

The full length feature film Nene - which tells the story of Rory - is being shot by the River Nene.

Audience feedback will determine if final changes are needed before the movie is released to the wider world.

Screen Northants director Becky Adams said: “This is an exclusive preview - the first time anyone will ever see the film.

“A £25 ticket helps the onward journey of Nene to film festivals around the country and supports our work more generally with local professionals, community members and disadvantaged young people.”

Nene tells the story of Rory, played by Henry Bosworth, who lives in a fictional care home in Thrapston. When his unwell dad fails to pick him up one weekend, the youngster runs away.

Knowing his father is somewhere in Northampton he traces the route of the River Nene to find him, getting into scrapes along the way and meeting a mysterious reclusive stranger.

Nene is the second full length feature from Screen Northants, created with the support of Nenescape and BBC Children In Need.

Directed by Paul Mills it features the work of local youngsters aged 10 to 18.

The film is advertised as an 18 as it has not been certificated yet, but the content is described by Becky Adams as “very mild”.

Tickets for the fund-raising screening at 11.30am are £25.

Screen Northants is a non-profit film company based in the Grosvenor Centre Northampton.

Watch the Youtube trailer here, or buy your ticket here.