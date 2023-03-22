In this week’s Help Our Hospitality coverage, the owner of a restaurant and bar has shared just how important the industry is in providing jobs to Northamptonians.

Mehmet Yetkin, the owner of Wedgwood and Alberto’s in Abington Street, first set up the Italian restaurant in Grange Park in October 2020.

Despite it being opened in the midst of the pandemic, the first two weeks were “extremely busy” and Alberto’s quickly became fully booked for November and December.

Alberto's and Wedgwood joined forces on Abington Street in October 2022.

When the second lockdown hit, the venue had to close and operate deliveries within the restrictions – which was the first time Mehmet had offered a delivery service in any of the 15 businesses he has owned over the two decades he has lived in this country.

Wedgwood’s premises in Abington Street became available at the end of 2021 and after reaching an agreement, Mehmet was handed the keys in April 2022.

Alberto’s and Wedgwood still ran on different premises until October last year, when the decision was made to move the Italian restaurant to the town centre to enhance the venue’s food offering.

Mehmet said: “We wanted to offer fresh food at Wedgwood, as that is a key way to survive in the current economic climate.

“Our Grange Park customers were sad to see us move from the area.”

As a well-known drinking destination in the town centre, branded as a nightclub, disco, bar and space for private functions, Mehmet wanted to introduce food and expand Wedgwood.

“This is what the building needed for a long time,” he said. “Especially as the town’s nightlife has moved more so to Wellingborough Road, Bridge Street and St Giles’ Street.”

Mehmet believes his venue has “brought back life” to the upper part of Abington Street, and is pleased to see The Ottoman Kitchen recently open nearby.

“Fresh food is what the building needed for a long time,” said Mehmet Yetkin, owner of Wedgwood and Alberto's.

Rather than seeing the restaurant as competition, they will support and celebrate one another.

Mehmet said: “We’re hopeful for what we will achieve by the end of the year.”

As part of the town’s Turkish community, Mehmet has heard from others with similar businesses who are unhappy with the state of the industry – but they will continue to work through the challenges.

The business owner believes one of the most valuable contributions the hospitality industry makes to Northampton is the jobs available to local people and students.

16 people are currently employed at Alberto’s and Wedgwood and Mehmet said: “Hospitality provides massive job opportunities, as you don’t need to be the most experienced or qualified in the field.”

Mehmet employs a mother of three who is able to work flexibly around school hours and pick up shifts when needed.

“In what other industry would you get this level of flexibility?” he questioned. “Hospitality also gives young people responsibility and sets them up for their futures.

“It makes them realise how hard it is to make money and what real life is like.”

Mehmet is proud to work alongside the job centre to give people a shot at kickstarting their careers.