Help Our Hospitality: 9 more Northampton individuals and businesses that have shared their industry insight

Here’s a recap of those who have got involved in the Help Our Hospitality campaign in recent weeks
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:34 BST

This newspaper’s Help Our Hospitality campaign continues to go strong, with weekly input from insightful individuals and businesses sharing their industry knowledge.

With every handful of new stories, which shed light on Northampton’s evolving hospitality scene, we like to provide you with a round-up of those who deserve your support.

As well as hearing from businesses in recent stories – as we have done since March when the campaign launched – we recently heard from the founder of an innovative social media platform making it easier to discover what is on offer locally.

Indi Local epitomises what this campaign is all about, as it champions and celebrates the hard work businesses put in to give their best to the community.

Here are nine more insightful individuals and businesses that have shared their industry knowledge for the Help Our Hospitality campaign…

Well-renowned cake baker Emily Armstrong was asked to take over The Old Stableyard Tearoom at Holdenby House at Easter time this year. The stableyard was transformed into a retro eatery with lots of vintage furniture and old-worldly items for customers to enjoy. Though the tearoom is now closed for the winter months, Emily will be back at Easter next year, ready to serve all the homemade goodies once again.

1. The Old Stableyard Tearoom

Well-renowned cake baker Emily Armstrong was asked to take over The Old Stableyard Tearoom at Holdenby House at Easter time this year. The stableyard was transformed into a retro eatery with lots of vintage furniture and old-worldly items for customers to enjoy. Though the tearoom is now closed for the winter months, Emily will be back at Easter next year, ready to serve all the homemade goodies once again.

In the meantime, Emily will be picking up the venture that kickstarted her hospitality journey five years ago. Mill House is run from Emily’s home in Wootton and was set up with the aim of providing a tearoom-like experience. Emily has been inundated with cake orders, sells anything remaining as a ‘cakeaway’ and opens up her garden when the weather is nice. However, while The Old Stableyard is closed, the Mill House will open each Friday as a pop-up cake shop from October 13.

2. Mill House

In the meantime, Emily will be picking up the venture that kickstarted her hospitality journey five years ago. Mill House is run from Emily's home in Wootton and was set up with the aim of providing a tearoom-like experience. Emily has been inundated with cake orders, sells anything remaining as a 'cakeaway' and opens up her garden when the weather is nice. However, while The Old Stableyard is closed, the Mill House will open each Friday as a pop-up cake shop from October 13.

The Big Local is a food, drink and entertainment pop-up, founded by partners Jimmy Emmett and Clare Parmenter at the end of last year. Its popularity has continued to grow each month, with fresh food vendors, open fires and local music at every free event. The final event of the year is planned for October 27 and 28, before the team will be taking a couple of months off to rebrand and introduce new events under The Big Local umbrella.

3. The Big Local

The Big Local is a food, drink and entertainment pop-up, founded by partners Jimmy Emmett and Clare Parmenter at the end of last year. Its popularity has continued to grow each month, with fresh food vendors, open fires and local music at every free event. The final event of the year is planned for October 27 and 28, before the team will be taking a couple of months off to rebrand and introduce new events under The Big Local umbrella.

Jayne Catherine is a barista working at the heart of the town’s hospitality industry and is known as the ‘Latte Lady’. Having worked in Zapato Lounge, The Old Grocery Bar, Saints Coffee and Olly B’s, Jayne now finds herself at Lawrence’s Coffeehouse in St Giles’ Street. The barista is a big supporter of local businesses and praised Northampton for being a hub of independents that support one another.

4. Latte Lady

Jayne Catherine is a barista working at the heart of the town's hospitality industry and is known as the 'Latte Lady'. Having worked in Zapato Lounge, The Old Grocery Bar, Saints Coffee and Olly B's, Jayne now finds herself at Lawrence's Coffeehouse in St Giles' Street. The barista is a big supporter of local businesses and praised Northampton for being a hub of independents that support one another.

