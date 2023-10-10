2 . Mill House

In the meantime, Emily will be picking up the venture that kickstarted her hospitality journey five years ago. Mill House is run from Emily’s home in Wootton and was set up with the aim of providing a tearoom-like experience. Emily has been inundated with cake orders, sells anything remaining as a ‘cakeaway’ and opens up her garden when the weather is nice. However, while The Old Stableyard is closed, the Mill House will open each Friday as a pop-up cake shop from October 13. Photo: Mill House