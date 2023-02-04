Northamptonshire’s Mother Christmas has swapped her red suit for fluffy ears to make sure children in need have an Easter chock-filled with treats.

Retired social worker and all-round good egg, Jeanette Walsh, dedicates hours organising a Christmas gift appeal for the county's most needy children.

But in the spring she becomes the Easter Bunny with an cracking annual appeal to provide chocolate treats for vulnerable young people.

Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas also known as The Easter Bunny

Last year, Jeanette smashed her target – collecting 7,348 sweet treats to bring joy to children who would otherwise go without.

Jeanette said: “Last year you helped us smash our Easter egg target of 5,000, that meant that some children got two but I would love to double that this year. Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could help all children and young people get two?

"That’s where the generous businesses and residents of Northamptonshire come in – we need your help to supply Easter eggs to all our disadvantaged children, children in care, and our Leaving Care teams right across the county.”

Jeanette has teamed up with Nando's across Northamptonshire to collect thousands of Easter eggs.

Donations from Fortus

She said: "Children from disadvantaged families deserve to have a little treat. If we can provide an Easter egg that's a few more pounds that can be spent on essentials in this cost of living crisis. The children won't feel left out. It can give the children a little bit of normality."

You can drop off Easter eggs at Nando’s in Northampton, Kettering, Rushden Lakes, Corby and Rugby (Elliot’s field retail park).

Jeanette will then distribute the Easter eggs to the social services staff across the county who look after children including the Leaving Care Team and the Special Guardianship Team.

Jeanette would like to smash her 5,000 target

She added: “Please get your friends, family and colleagues involved. It’s such an easy simple way to put a big smile on these children’s faces.”

If you can offer help with Mother Christmas’s Easter collection email Jeanette Walsh on [email protected] to arrange collection.