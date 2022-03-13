Help find missing teenager last seen in Duston

A missing person alert has been issued by Northants Police after a teenage boy went missing today (Sunday, March 13).

Last seen in the Duston area of Northampton at 9am, 15-year-old Benjamin has been described as being of slim build with short dark hair, and 5ft 8ins tall.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms and hoody top, and black trainers.

Benjamin - missing from Duston

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Northamptonshire Police are currently looking for missing 15 year old Benjamin.

"Benjamin was last seen in the Duston Area around 9am this morning, Sunday, March 13 2022.

