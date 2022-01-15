Help find missing teenager Destiny last seen in Wellingborough

Police officers are appealing for the public's help to locate a missing child who was last seen in Wellingborough yesterday evening (Friday, January 14).

The 14-year-old Destiny is 5ft 2" and was last seen wearing a black and green jumper, cream-coloured jacket and black leggings.

She was wearing grey Nike trainers and was carrying a pink shoulder bag.

Destiny has gone missing from Wellingborough

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Destiny was last seen on Friday, January 14 2022 at 7.15pm in Wellingborough.

"Destiny is 14 years old, approximately 5 ft 2” in height with long black hair tied in a pony tail. Destiny was last seen wearing a black and green North face jumper with a cream coloured jacket over the top with a fur hood, black leggings and grey Nike trainers with a pink over shoulder bag.