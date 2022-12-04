Help find 13-year-old missing from Northampton home
He could be in the Duston, Upton or Sixfields area
Northants Police officers have appealed for help to find a teenager who has gone missing.
Rio has been missing since 9.20am on Saturday, December 2 .
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, black tracksuit and navy crocs.
“He may be in the Duston, Sixfields or Upton areas of Northampton.”
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact Northants Police by calling 101 and quoting MPN4/3988/22 with any information.