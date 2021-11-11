Help children in most need Mother Christmas Northamptonshire children Annual Christmas appeal

For nearly 20 years this paper has supported children in the greatest need in the county by asking readers generously to donate toys and gifts.

Today the we launch our Christmas toy appeal once again, and after last year's success of collecting donations online, this year we're going to keep a donation page and return to collecting gifts.

Last year due to the coronavirus pandemic we couldn't collect gifts as many of our drop-off points remained closed and physically handling gifts could be risky - but that didn't mean we gave up on the children in most need at Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas with some of the gifts donated to the annual appeal

With the help from you, our generous readers, we raised £17,500 to help disadvantaged children have a better Christmas.

The Northants Telegraph, The Chronicle and Echo and The Daventry Express have once again teamed up with the Northamptonshire-based Faraway Children's Charity to set up an online fundraising page where you can donate an amount of your choice.

But as well as cash donations thanks to the kind-hearted staff of Nando's stores across Northamptonshire, and volunteers at Wellingborough Museum, brand new unwrapped toys can also be donated in person.

The money you generously give and all the toys donated will then be used by 'Mother Christmas', retired social worker Jeanette Walsh, on behalf of Northamptonshire's social services team to buy presents and gifts for disadvantaged children across the Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden area, and the rest of the county.

Jeanette employer Nando's has allowed their Northamptonshire restaurants to act as collection points

Editorial director David Summers said: "Today the Northamptonshire Newspapers (Northants Telegraph, the Northampton Chronicle and Echo and Daventry Express) launches its Christmas toy appeal.

"It's something we've done for a number of years now.

"Last year we didn't give up on Christmas and moved online to help the children in most need across the county - and you supported us with your generous donations that helped disadvantaged children have a better Christmas.

"So once again we've teamed up with the Northants-based Faraway Children's Charity to set up an online fundraising page where you can donate an amount of your choice.

Nando's in Corby, Kettering, Rushden Lakes and Northampton are joining in

"Thankfully we can collect also accept donations of brand new unwrapped toys through the county's Nando's restaurants and at Wellingborough Museum. Since the appeal launched in 2002 our generous readers have donated thousands of toys, making a real difference to disadvantaged children in Northamptonshire.

"The money you kindly give will then be used by ‘Mother Christmas’ Jeanette Walsh and Northamptonshire’s social services team to buy presents and gifts for children across the whole of the county.

"There are still hundreds of disadvantaged children who deserve to wake on Christmas morning with a smile on their face - and you, our readers, can still help to make that happen."

Staff from Nando's in George St, Corby, Carina Rd, Kettering, Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre and Wood Hill in Northampton town centre will be accepting gifts, as will volunteers at Wellingborough Museum who will be supporting the appeal once again.

The online fundraising page will remain open the end of December but Mother Christmas Jeanette, who also works for Nando's in Kettering as a greeter, will be busy using the money to buy special gifts for children as soon as possible.

Jeanette, who grew up in care homes, has dedicated her whole working life to improving disadvantaged children's lives. As well as organising the Christmas appeal she arranges an annual party for young adults who have already left care, through the Faraway Children's Charity.

She said: "The appeal is all about the children. They deserve it - having something they wouldn't have unless it was donated.

"We know there's going to be a lot of hardship this year with prices and the cost of living going up. I t is going to affect those on the lowest incomes the most so if people could support in anyway with any amount or give a new gift it will make such a difference - every little helps.

"This is for local kids in Northamptonshire. The kids didn't ask to be in the position they find themselves but donations can make a real difference.

"I'm so excited to be working with Nando's on this project. They have helped me provide meals for families in need over the last year and filled shoe boxes with toys for five years, so to have them helping with the toy appeal is brilliant.

"Let's make it the best Christmas ever for the children most in need and let's put a smile on their faces."

Money can be donated through the Just Giving page and unwrapped new toys can be taken to the drop off points.

Dale Cotterell, general manager of Nando's Corby said: "It is a real pleasure to be working with Mother Christmas Jeanette on this Christmas appeal.

"We are waiting to collect the gifts in all our stores to help children in the county."

Jane Deamer, Chairman of The Faraway Children's Charity said: "The Faraway Children's Charity is delighted to be supporting our very own Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas again this year to raise funds, via JustGiving and gather presents for our county’s children in care, care leavers and children in need. Last year was a great success so please support us again."

To donate please go to the Just Giving Link by clicking HERE or drop off your new unwrapped gifts to any Nando's restaurant in Northamptonshire or Wellingborough Museum during opening hours.

• Corby Nando's George St, Corby NN17 1QG

• Kettering Nando's Carina Rd, Kettering NN15 6YA

• Northampton Nando's 3 Wood Hill, Northampton NN1 2DA

• Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre Nando's, Rushden NN10 6FT

• Wellingborough The Wellingborough Museum Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XB