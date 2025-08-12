'Held over a barrel': Councillor vents as officers declare they may not be able to defend decision to refuse Northampton HMO on grounds of parking, litter and highways

Plans to expand a HMO on 4 Ivy Road, Northampton, have been refused.

A councillor raised concerns that members were being 'held over a barrel by planning' when asked to make a decision on plans to expand a Northampton HMO

Kingsthorpe South Cllr David Gaskell, who was sitting on the committee on Thursday August 7 as a substitute member, spoke out after a warning from planning officers that they may not be able to defend their refusal reasons if it went to appeal.

Cllr Gaskell vented his frustrations with the process, saying “it kind of makes you wonder what we’re doing here”.

The debate surrounded an application from Mr V Kryshinets to expand an existing HMO at 4 Ivy Road, Abington, from six to seven occupants.

The proposals were recommended approval from the authority’s planning officers, but called in by ward Cllr Zoe Smith on the grounds of the impact on neighbouring residential amenity and the potential for increased parking and refuse issues in the area. They also received three letters of objection from residents.

According to the report, WNC Highways did not object to the proposals, but noted that ‘the local area is known to be heavily parked, with little to no residual parking capacity available on street’. It also warned this could lead to increases in double parking, parking on double yellow lines and other unsafe parking practices.

Appealing to committee members at the meeting, Cllr Zoe Smith said: “This is a property right next to another extremely large densely populated HMO, in an area massively overpopulated with HMOs and also small studio flats.

“This is an area that suffers in terms of refuge, fly-tipping and an over-concentration of parking. Beyond capacity is beyond capacity.

“This one extra resident is one in a massive picture of extraordinarily dense over-occupation in this area that is just constantly bombarded with increases in HMO occupancy.”

Councillors were told that almost one in four properties within a 50 metre radius of the site are already HMOs. This exceeds the 10 per cent proportion set out in WNC planning policy, however members were reminded that because the home is already an existing HMO it would not further impact the levels.

A proposal to refuse the plans against the officer’s recommendation due to the impact on parking, increased litter and highways, and the oversubscription of HMOs in the area was put forward.

Planning officer, Eamon McDowell, advised members that as the development already has permission for six occupants and the proposals would only increase this by one tenant, it would be hard to argue that their addition alone would have a substantial effect on the surrounding parking spaces and residential amenity.

He added: “I’m not convinced we can make a case for it, but you’re entitled to come to that view.”

Responding, Cllr Gaskell said: “It seems to me that we’re held over a barrel by planning, to be honest, on this. You’ve got public who don’t want it, there’s councillors here that look at it and think it’s overdeveloped.

“However, planning are telling us that, you know, you can refuse it but next time through it’s going to go through. It kind of makes you wonder what we’re doing here.”

After going to a vote, the plans were turned down by the committee, with four members voting for its refusal and five abstentions.