Heavily-pregnant woman taken to hospital after Christmas car crash in Northampton
Two cars involved collision at Kettering Road roundabout
A heavily pregnant woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Northampton on Tuesday (December 27).
Crash investigators confirmed the woman, who was in her 20s and from Kettering, was a front-seat passenger in a red Vauxhall Vectra which was in collision with a red Nissan X-Trail at the roundabout junction with Lumbertubs Lane and Kettering Road North at around 3.10pm. She was assessed at the scene before being taken to Northampton General Hospital for observation.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the driver of the Vectra, a man in his 20s from Kettering, was not believed to have been injured while a passenger in the rear of the vehicle — a woman in her 20s from Northampton — sustained minor injuries.
The Nissan driver, a man in his 40s from Northampton was also believed to be uninjured while his front-seat passenger, a woman in her 30s from Northampton, sustained minor injuries.