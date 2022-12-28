A heavily pregnant woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Northampton on Tuesday (December 27).

Crash investigators confirmed the woman, who was in her 20s and from Kettering, was a front-seat passenger in a red Vauxhall Vectra which was in collision with a red Nissan X-Trail at the roundabout junction with Lumbertubs Lane and Kettering Road North at around 3.10pm. She was assessed at the scene before being taken to Northampton General Hospital for observation.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the driver of the Vectra, a man in his 20s from Kettering, was not believed to have been injured while a passenger in the rear of the vehicle — a woman in her 20s from Northampton — sustained minor injuries.

Emergency services deal with the crash on Kettering Road North, Northampton, on Tuesday. Photo: RICHARD DURHAM