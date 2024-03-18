Heartfelt tributes paid to ‘larger-than-life’ Northampton man who tragically passed away in his sleep

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for the funeral of a well-known, “larger than life” Northampton man.

Gary Cawley, from St James, sadly passed away in his sleep, aged 38, on March 10, 2024.

Since his death, there has been an outpouring of love on social media for the care worker and more than £1,500 has been raised on a GoFundMe page to help his family with funeral costs.

Gary - also known as Disco Gary to his friends - was described as a “larger-than-life character, known for his colourful personality, infectious laughter, and boundless energy”.

Daniella Paolozzi, friend of Gary, said: “He was the life of the party, the spark that ignited laughter and brought people together. With his sassy sense of humour and love of outrageous outfits, he made every gathering a memorable one. Whether it was a festival, a club night, or a spontaneous adventure, Gary was there, spreading joy and positivity wherever he went.

“His absence has left a glittery hole in the hearts of those who knew him with memories pouring into the Facebook Group set up for him. Videos of glitter fights, nights out and general ludicrous silliness (which he was great at).

“The streets of Northampton feel a little dimmer without his vibrant presence. But amidst the grief, family and friends have the chance to honour Gary in the way he would have wanted and are urging anyone that knew him to join family and friends in one last gathering.

“Though Gary may no longer be with us in person, his spirit lives on in the countless lives he made an impression on.”

Daniella went on to say that Gary leaves behind “a glittering legacy of love and joy”.

Kelly Fitzy, another of Gary’s friends, added: “When Gary moved to his flat in St James we met for breakfast a few times. On one of the occasions he popped out of the cafe to get cash, and when he returned he brought in a local homeless lady and treated her to breakfast.

“We spoke to her for ages about her background. She was very grateful. When she left Gary said how it was nothing for him to treat her to a meal, that he had been down on his luck before and appreciated what people did for him.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help Gary's family with the cost of his "final party".

“St James certainly feels duller knowing Gary is not around the corner.”

The fundraising page has been set up to give Gary “the final party he deserves,” which will be a “celebration of a life lived to the fullest”.

According to the friends, one of Gary's favourite sayings was: “I love daffodils and their silly trumpety faces” and he once spent £300 on buying a whole load of the flowers, so there will also be plenty of daffodils at his funeral.