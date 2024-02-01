'Heartbroken' resident returns to holiday park in Northampton only to find it's flooded and 'stinks of fish'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘heartbroken’ resident has returned to her caravan on a holiday park in Northampton to find it is ‘flooded’ and ‘stinks of fish’.

Sixty-year-old Linda Charman says she is ‘heartbroken’ after returning to her caravan on Billing Aquadrome today (Thursday, February 1).

It is the first day residents have been allowed back on site since they were evacuated earlier this year following heavy flooding.

However, Linda says her property was not actually affected by the flooding in the New Year.

She believes there have been issues with the pipes and water pressure on site while she has been away, which have damaged her property in New Bird Lake View

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, Linda said: “I’ve come back today on February 1; everything should be fine. I’ve got no electric, no gas, flooded carpets, I can’t put the water on.

"It’s not just my van; it’s happened to a load of us on here. I can’t get hold of owner services. They’re not answering the phones. No one is helping.

"I’ve got all my windows open at the moment because it smells like fish in there. I can’t live here. All my bedroom is soaking wet. I’m near tears. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. This is my home. My property was not flooded in the New Year. We were fine.”

What’s more, Linda says she has recently paid her £6,300 in site fees for the year.

She said: "I’ve been here eight years, and I’ve never known it to be so bad. No one is taking control. How can I, as a disabled person, fix all of this?

"It’s broke my heart. There’s nothing I can do. I’ve got disabilities. I’ve come back today, and they’ve said there’s no electric, no gas. My property is going to rot.

"The pipes are the responsibility of Billing. We don’t know how the water pressure has happened. They’re not going to admit to any of it anyway. This should be down to them. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve got nowhere to go.

“They tell you you have to have another place to live but we don’t, and they know that. They absolutely know that. But they can’t legally say it.”