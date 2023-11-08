'Heartbroken' owner of popular cafe and bar in Northampton announces venue is set to close its doors for good

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘heartbroken’ owner of a popular cafe and bar in Northampton has announced the popular venue is set to close its doors for good.

House of Dapper, on the Wellingborough Road, is set to close after eight successful years in business, according to its owner Sarah Clarke.

The House of Dapper journey began nine years ago when Sarah and partner David Preston decided to embark on their unique venture. With no prior experience in the field, Sarah, a solicitor and DJ, and David, an operations manager, transformed their vision into reality. House of Dapper quickly became a community favourite, hosting raves and special events, from bottomless brunches to private parties.

In a heartfelt message on the shops’ social media, Sarah wrote: “All good things must come to an end – albeit the end of House Of Dapper was two years sooner than I’d expected.

"The landlord has decided to sell it…Nothing sinister to report, he just wants to sell.

"After a week of tears, denial, anger and frustration I realise that everything really does happen for a reason.

"The last eight years have been an absolute blast and I’ve learnt so much. Dapper wasn’t just a venue, it was my perfect little place where people were happy, and I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved. We were borderline bankrupt after Covid but we turned it around.

"Things on the Wellingborough are not quite the same as eight years ago and, although I’m still heartbroken, I realise that things change and it’s time to move on.

"Thank you to the most incredible people who have been part of team Dapper over the years. Thank you to the haters who thought we’d never succeed, you made us more determined. Thank you to everyone who has supported Dapper over the years and made it possible. I’m a little broken but very excited for my next chapter. I have a lot to look forward to and be grateful for."