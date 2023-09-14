Heartbroken family pay tribute to ‘loving’ father, 24, who died in a crash on the A5 in Northamptonshire
The family of a motorcyclist who died following a road traffic collision on the A5 have praised him as “a very proud father” in a moving tribute.
Jack Samuel Riley, aged 24, sadly died at the scene of the collision at the junction with Heyford Lane, opposite the Narrow Boat Inn, in Stowehill, just outside Weedon Bec, which occurred at about 10.20am on Sunday, September 10.
They said: “Jack was a charismatic, fun, loving, hard-working 24-year-old, with a great sense of humour. He saw the ridiculous in everything.
“Sadly, he left us suddenly on a bright sunny day, September 10. He was at a point in his life where he was enjoying a happy period. He was a very proud father to his son and was thrilled to be expecting his second child.
“Jack lived life to the full and was an affectionate, protective elder brother to his two brothers and sister. His loss has had such a huge impact on all of us leaving us heartbroken. Jack will be missed by his family, friends and everyone who knew him.”
Investigators continue to work to establish the circumstances of the collision and they would still like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward who may have witnessed it, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000563054 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.