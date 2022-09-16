Heart-warming memorials for Queen Elizabeth II from Northampton nursing home

Heart-warming memorials have taken place for Queen Elizabeth II at a Northampton nursing home.

The residents at Kingsthorpe Grange have been “deeply affected” by The Queen’s passing, as many are of a similar age and have grown up alongside her.

Over the past week they have been paying their respects in a number of ways – writing thank you notes for a memory wall, creating a timeline of The Queen’s life to look back on, and they have plans to watch the funeral together on September 19.

Tammy Adams Grange Park’s activities coordinator said: “The residents were so upset when they heard the news and some were in tears – they saw her as a family member.

“They wanted to do something special in memory of The Queen, and we have been guiding and supporting them.

“Their needs come first and it is important they are cared for on an emotional level.”

The Queen is “all they have ever known” and they have been taking the time to look back fondly on her life.

They also wrote a letter to go on the fence at Whitehills School to pay their respects and thanks.

Among their most memorable moments are The Queen’s coronation and the celebrations for this year’s Platinum Jubilee – a time everyone at the nursing home enjoyed together.

The four units at Kingsthorpe Grange will be coming together to watch The Queen’s funeral.

“We’ll be using it as a way to celebrate Her Majesty’s life and talk about the happy memories,” said Tammy.

The residents have been adamant on watching broadcasts of The Queen’s journey to lying-in-state.

Tammy says some have expressed their wish to be there to say goodbye, but as that has not been possible, they have channelled their emotion into writing letters instead.

They are also building a memory book, and have kept copies of newspapers to look back on.

Kingsthorpe Grange has recently been taken over by new management and there is also a new team of staff looking after the residents.

Tammy said: “It’s been lovely to see changes made and there are more activities to get involved with, which the residents did not previously have.”