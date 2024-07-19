Headteacher of Northamptonshire school retires after 36 years in education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A headteacher of a Northamptonshire school is set to retire after 36 years in the education industry.

Mrs Jane Cartwright is currently headteacher at Chenderit School – a secondary school in Middleton Cheney.

The teacher has been at the school for 11 years, but has been a teacher for a whopping 36 years. She also taught at The Warriner School and Banbury School.

Mrs Cartwright will officially retire on August 31, this year.

She said: “Leading Chenderit has been one of the greatest privileges and honours of my life.

"I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together.

"Our students, staff, and the entire school community, over 36 years, have continually inspired me with their support, dedication and passion. As I step into retirement, I am confident that Chenderit will continue to flourish and achieve even greater heights under the leadership of Mr Billings, the current Headteacher of Bishop Ullathorne Catholic School in Coventry who takes up his post at Chenderit on September 1.

"I wish the whole Chenderit family continued success.”

A spokesperson for the school added: “Since Mrs Cartwright took the helm Chenderit has experienced significant success and transformation. Under her leadership, the school has: achieved excellent academic results and provided the very best life chances for the school’s students.

“Fostered a nurturing and inclusive school environment, ensuring every student has the opportunity to ‘Aim High, Work Hard and Be Nice’.

“Offered many educational visits and extracurricular opportunities, including sports music, arts, debate and STEM programs.

“Undertaken many infrastructure improvements, including building the new £1.2 million maths block and providing state-of-the-art facilities across the school for 21st- century learning.

"Secured two very positive Ofsted inspection reports, which includes the current outstanding judgement for Chenderit’s sixth form.”

The Governing Body of Chenderit School also expressed their gratitude for Mrs Cartwright’s “extraordinary contributions” during her time at the school.

Sophie Wilson, chair of the governing body said: “We are deeply thankful for Mrs Cartwright’s visionary leadership and tireless efforts over the years.

"Her legacy will leave a lasting impact on the school and its community. We wish her a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement.”