'He lit up any room he was in': emotional tribute to man who died in Corby crash

The devastated family of a man who died in a crash in Corby last month say the world is a much quieter and duller place without him.

Steven Coulson, 40, was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro on the A6003 when it was involved in a crash with a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Vauxhall Adam which were travelling in the opposite direction.

He suffered serious injuries in the crash, which took place at about 2.10pm on March 19, and died the following morning at University Hospital Coventry.

Steven Coulson.

His sister Samantha has now released the following tribute on behalf of the family.

They said: “Steven was affectionately known as Bim. He was a beloved son, daddy, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and best friend to many. He lit up any room he was in and could make you smile just by looking at him.

“The void he has left on all our lives and everyone who knew him will never be filled and the world seems a much quieter and duller place without him. Sleep well sweetheart until we meet again. Forever in our hearts.”

The driver of the Vauxhall Adam died at the scene of the crash, which took place between the turns for the Oakley Hay Industrial Estate and Danesholme.

Floral tributes left at the scene.

She was named yesterday as 24-year-old Karen Coke. Her male passenger remains in hospital where he continues to recover from his serious injuries.