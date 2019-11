Police are appealing for help to find a missing 64-year-old man.

Nabil Samaan was last in Kingsthorpe at 11am on Thursday, November 14, wearing an olive sweater, green trousers and a long suit jacket.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "He is of a slim build with short dark brown hair."

Anyone who sees Nabil or knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 999.