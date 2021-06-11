Have you seen missing Earls Barton man?
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:56 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:58 pm
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help tracking down a missing Earls Barton man.
Darragh Mulrooney has been reported missing from the village.
They have urged anyone with information about the 43-year-old to get in touch.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Can you help us find Darragh Mulrooney, who has been reported missing from Earls Barton?
"Darragh is 43-yearsold, around 6ft 3in, with short black hair and brown eyes. He’s likely to be well dressed.
"If you see Darragh, or know where he is, please call us on 101. Thank you."