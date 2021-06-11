Have you seen missing Earls Barton man?

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help tracking down a missing Earls Barton man.

Darragh Mulrooney has been reported missing from the village.

They have urged anyone with information about the 43-year-old to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darragh Mulrooney

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Can you help us find Darragh Mulrooney, who has been reported missing from Earls Barton?

"Darragh is 43-yearsold, around 6ft 3in, with short black hair and brown eyes. He’s likely to be well dressed.