‘Harry’s legacy is cemented but there is more to do’ - Harry Dunn’s family speak out five years on from tragic death

Today (August 27, 2024) marks five years on from the tragic death of Northamptonshire teenager, Harry Dunn.

On this day in 2019, the 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed close to RAF Croughton by an American driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road.

What unfolded in the aftermath has hit international headlines and re-written laws.

Harry’s family fought for justice after the driver - Anne Sacoolas - fled the country by claiming diplomatic immunity. She faced the British justice system in December 2022 and was handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Harry Dunn.

Although, this has triggered a change in international law Harry’s family are still determined to do more.

They say Harry’s legacy is already cemented, but they have plans in the pipeline to do more in his name. Next month they are due to meet with the new foreign secretary to discuss what more can be done for road safety outside US bases.

To mark the fifth anniversary, the family has released a statement addressing the pain of the loss, even now and everything they have achieved since Harry’s death.

Fifth anniversary statement in full

Harry's mum, Charlotte Charles, with Harry's dad Tim Dunn (right) and family spokesman, Radd Seiger (middle).

Radd Seiger, speaking on behalf of Harry Dunn’s family, said: “We can’t quite believe that five years have now passed since we lost Harry. We miss him more than ever and although every day in the year is just horrendous without him, coming face to face with the anniversary of his death brings his absence even more into focus and intensifies our pain even more, if that is possible.

“The lead up to this fifth anniversary has been both daunting and scary. This is a time both to look back and to look forward in this unprecedented and unique case that drew global attention.

“As a family, we have achieved so much for Harry.

“We fought good versus evil, and as always good triumphed. Sacoolas and her government thought they were untouchable. We proved they were not. Against all the odds, we got justice4Harry in December 2022 with thanks to our supporters and the media for their unrelenting support. Without them, that simply would not have happened.

“We ensured that the loophole that allowed Sacoolas to leave the UK after she killed Harry was closed. Harry is now written into international law and no CIA agent or their dependent working at Croughton will ever be able to play the diplomatic immunity card again.

“We lobbied the Department for Transport to address the issue of road safety outside US bases in Harry’s memory, no one ever having had the thought previously. Following a review, millions of pounds is now being spent on improving infrastructure outside each of the 13 US bases in the UK and improving road safety. It breaks our heart that this was not thought of before Harry died.

“Looking forward, there is still so much left to be done.

“Following Harry’s inquest in June when it became clear that the US government still does not take the issue of road safety seriously, through the FCDO they are required to respond to the prevention of future deaths (PFD) report by August 29 to explain what they are going to do to ensure that their personnel and dependents are fit and safe to drive in our country

“Equally, the Department of Health must respond to the coroner by August 29 to explain to her what they are going to do to address the issues of ambulance delays and paramedics carrying stronger painkillers to help patients like Harry. Although it is not clear that Harry would have survived had the ambulance got to him sooner and had the paramedics been carrying stronger painkillers, the coroner was sufficiently concerned about these matters to issue PFD’s.

“The Labour government have now confirmed that they will hold an inquiry into how the then Tory govt treated Harry’s family when they turned to them for help when Sacoolas left. The inquiry will also look into why nothing was done over the decades to address the issue of road safety outside US bases since the Americans were stationed here permanently. The current government has acknowledged that there is much more to be done on road safety when the previous government had said that all lessons that needed to be learned had been learned. We will be meeting the foreign secretary David Lammy next month.

“The government has also agreed to consider creating a new role Independent Family Advocate to support victims of serious crime such as Harry’s when it appears that there are obstacles to achieving justice and to manage media affairs on their behalf.

“There is an independent review into Northamptonshire Police’s handling of the case which is due to conclude and report imminently. Northamptonshire Police has already conceded that there are many lessons to be learned and we hope that as a result our fellow residents in Northants will be safer as a result

“Tragically, we cannot bring Harry back for his family. But we committed to them after he died that we would get him justice and that his death would not be in vain. The American government did their best to sweep his death under the carpet. They only succeeded in embarrassing themselves on the world stage in the process. They will not abuse another British citizen’s rights again in this way.

“Harry’s legacy is already cemented in that respect and his family can take pride and comfort in that as we continue to work with the authorities to ensure that no stone is left unturned to ensure that everything is done that needs to be done to ensure there is no repeat and that the world is a safer place after Harry’s loss.”