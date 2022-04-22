National charity Hand on Heart is set to deliver 1,700 essential items to Northampton’s Ukrainian refugees, rough sleepers and asylum seekers, as well as those in other areas.

The packs will be distributed throughout April at 25 locations, including central London, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Northampton, Bristol, Southend and Watford.

Hand on Heart has partnered with Beta Charitable Trust and 22 charities – including homeless shelters and food banks.

The charity has attracted many volunteers since it expanded out of the family home

Each essential item pack contains 14 items: a polo shirt, t shirt, underwear, socks, oral hygiene kit (toothbrush/toothpaste), face masks, wet wipes, deodorants, shower gel, hand sanitisers, first aid plasters, blanket and a drawstring bag. In addition, shower jackets, sleeping bags, blankets and bottled water will be available at the outreach drives.

The campaign follows on from the charity’s last big project where they worked in conjunction with Northampton Hope Centre and others to deliver similar items in packs to Northampton’s homeless people.

Hand on Heart’s co-founder Afzal Pradhan BEM said: “We are seeing increases in rough sleepers on the streets – which is expected to worsen with Covid-related support ending, and the significant rises in the cost of living such as heating and the cost of groceries.”

Afzal added: “The items in the spring essential packs are carefully thought out; from the jackets to keep our guests dry to new polo shirts that can be worn to job interviews. The items in the essential packs provides rough sleepers with some hygiene and dignity which we all take for granted.”