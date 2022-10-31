Trick or treaters out across Northamptonshire on Halloween have been urged to respect residents when heading out on what is fast becoming the most Marmite night of the year.

Police will deploy high-visibility patrols to deter anti-social behaviour, engage with communities and visit areas which have seen issues in previous years.

Advice is available on the force website for anyone planning an evening of fun — alongside a ‘no trick or treat’ poster that can be downloaded and used by people who do NOT want to take part in Halloween.

Laura Jones of Northamptonshire Police said: “Halloween is an enjoyable time of year for many people and we want everyone who celebrates it to have great time, safely.

“But, remember not everyone wants to get involved and what might seem like harmless fun or tricks can be quite worrying to those who do not enjoy the Halloween time.

“Stick within the spirit of keeping it fun, and respectful to all – Northamptonshire Police will be working to prevent ASB and provide reassurance to communities during this time.”

Lots of advice is available at northants.police.uk that can be shared with parents, guardians and children about how to have an enjoyable and safe time.

Laura added: “Please take the time to talk with children about good trick or treat behaviour and how to stay safe and explain that the ‘no trick or treat’ posters mean you shouldn’t knock at that house.

“Do take a few minutes to have a read of the Halloween newsletter and the other advice.”

Ten top tips to keeping safe at Halloween:

■ Keep clear of flames such as candles and lit pumpkins, which could cause costumes to catch fire or cause burns

■ Be careful how you dress on Halloween. Costumes and decorations can be flammable

■ Remember ‘STOP, DROP and ROLL’ if clothing catches fire. STOP where you are, do not run. DROP to the ground. Lie down flat and ROLL on the ground until flames are out

■ Plan your trick or treat route and only go to houses where you know who lives there. Always go in groups and never without an adult

■ Be cautious about eating what people give you. Check with an adult when you get home

■ Be visible, stay in well-lit areas and take a torch just in case

■ Don’t wear masks that restrict your vision, you need to see when crossing roads

■ Don’t enter houses, stay on the doorstep