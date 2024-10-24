Gym responds as member of more than two decades brands temporary outdoor pool closure as ‘unacceptable’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated gym member of more than two decades has branded the seasonal closure of its outdoor pool as “unacceptable” – and the facility has issued its response to her concerns.

Alison Skillen first joined Virgin Active in Collingtree in 2003, and she has remained a member due to the friendships built, the convenient nearby location, the two swimming pools and the variety of classes.

Members were emailed on October 1 to inform them of the seasonal closure of the outdoor pool from November 1 until the end of February next year.

Alison described this as “totally unacceptable” given the financial long-term commitment many members enter into with Virgin Active.

Virgin Active has issued its response to Alison Skillen's concerns about the temporary closure of the outdoor pool. Photo: Google Maps.

“For many members it is an oasis and sanctuary, and this closure will have an impact on people’s wellbeing,” said Alison, who typically swims at around 6.30am. “It will make a great difference.”

The email stated the closure is as a result of low usage in the autumn and winter months, but this threw up some concerns for Alison – such as an increase in members due to new nearby housing estates, and the belief that the indoor pool will not be large enough to accommodate everyone.

“Back in March they put out an offer to sign a year-long contact and I signed it in good faith,” Alison continued. “I’ve been attending for 20 years and they’ve never closed the outdoor pool.”

‘This is a business decision based on usage’

When asked why this decision has been made by Virgin Active, a spokesperson told this newspaper: “In light of very low usage during the autumn and winter months, we have made the decision to temporarily close the outdoor wet facilities from November 1, 2024 until February 28, 2025.

“When reviewing member visits, we have found below 0.1 percent of members who access the club from November to February have used the outdoor pool.”

This figure is supported by an hourly headcount to monitor usage.

Alison was disappointed that members had not been consulted before the announcement was made and Virgin Active said: “This is a business decision based on usage, we would not consult with members on this.”

The Virgin Active team is confident that overcrowding of the inside pool will not be an issue for the upcoming four months. This will be monitored when the change occurs and adaptations will be made if needed.

The spokesperson concluded, when asked if members on a long-term contract will be compensated for the lack of the facility: “The closure of the outdoor pool does not constitute a significant reduction in the facilities offered, but we will offer a 10 percent reduction in fees for the duration of the closure, based on a member’s average monthly usage. This will be credited in bulk.

“If a member’s primary use is for the outdoor pool, we can offer a free membership freeze for the duration of the closure.”