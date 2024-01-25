Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A growing women’s fitness club in Northampton hopes to send the message that exercise is not all about weight loss, and there are many other benefits that come with moving your body.

Be Health and Fitness is for women of any age, size and ability, with the aim of encouraging them to be themselves and helping them feel their best.

Through group fitness classes, it helps attendees with both their physical and mental health.

Becki Knight, pictured centre, runs Be Health and Fitness.

Becki Knight began running the group after taking over from the former owner and the classes currently take place in the Kingsthorpe and Pitsford areas, with some online sessions too.

When asked how she would describe Be Health and Fitness to those who have never heard of it, Becki said: “It’s a women’s only health and fitness club, but it’s not just about the fitness. It’s about mental health and wellbeing too.

“My mission is for people to come through the door and realise they don’t just have to exercise to lose weight. It’s about feeling good, changing your day through a workout, and the friendships and positive conversations.

“I want them to appreciate what their bodies can do, as they are strong and capable of more than they think.”

With more than 50 members, Becki says the club is going “really well” and is “growing gradually” over time.

“We don’t do crazy challenges to lose a dress size,” the business owner said. “That’s not beneficial for anyone. We support women to realise it’s about feeling confident in your own skin and making connections.

“It’s really hard as an adult to make friends and people who have moved to Northampton have made friendships through us.”

Becki described Be Health and Fitness as a “strong community” and added: “It’s a key support network and somewhere people can ask questions. It’s a friendly face to rely on.

“An hour out of the house – for people with children or if you’ve had a bad day at work – can be a gamechanger.”

What is offered goes beyond ordinary fitness classes, with dance fitness, yoga, pilates, working with a physio, and even sessions on the perimenopause and menopause.

A highlight for Becki was being named best instructor at last year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards, which she says was “really surreal”.

“I remember when I took over and I said to my friend that I wanted to win that award,” she said. “It’s really incredible and left me speechless. It was a warming and humbling moment to know it’s worth it.”

Becki juggles a full-time job and being a mother to her young son with running the business, which she says can be testing at times.

To kickstart 2024, they are in the process of launching a class at 9.30am to begin broadening the timetable and offering.

The main aim is to continue to grow and make sure as many women know about Be Health and Fitness as possible – while also making it as accessible as it can be.