Group of young people snatched dog after setting fire in Kettering

A group of young people who had started a fire near Deeble Road in Ketering took a dog from a member of the public who had challenged them over their actions.

The passer-by had seen the fire and tried to put it out but the gang started to shout and swear at them.

One of the group then picked up the member of the public's dog and went off with it in the incident on Saturday afternoon (September 25).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "In Deeble Road on Saturday, September 25, between 2.40pm and 3pm, a small fire was set by a group of young people.

"When a member of the public tried to put the fire out, they were challenged by the group, who started shouting and swearing at them.

"The dog was picked up but thankfully was returned and not injured.

"The main suspect is described as a white girl, aged 15 to 16, about 5ft 6in, of average build, with long brown hair swept back and tied up in a high ponytail.

"She had a slightly tanned complexion and was wearing a long sleeve, beige top and tight black jeans/leggings."