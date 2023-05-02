Grieving family thank Cobblers for touching tribute to 20-year-old Northampton amateur footballer, Luke Abrahams

‘Thank you for keeping Luke in our hearts’, says grieving family after Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC) pays touching tribute to 20-year-old amateur footballer.

Cobblers paid their respects to the late Luke Abrahams on the big screen at Sixfields Stadium before their home game against Bradford on Saturday (April 29).

Luke, from East Hunsbury, died on the operating table at Northampton General Hospital on Sunday, January 23 after first complaining about a sore throat a week before. A review into his death is currently ongoing, according to the family.

NTFC paid tribute to the late Luke Abrahams on the big screen at Sixfields on Saturday (April 29)

The former Abbeyfield School student was well-known in the Northants football community, playing for Blisworth FC and Hunsbury Hawks FC and also having associations with AFC Spinney.

Dad Richard Abrahams and mum Julie Needham said: “Great tribute. Thank you to NTFC for keeping Luke in our hearts and thoughts.”

Luke’s friends, Will Oelrich and Cal Harris, also thanked NTFC for the tribute.

Will said: “I was really pleased to see it. When I knew he was on the screen I wanted to film it to share it with Luke’s family and friends so they could see it. I’m really happy the Cobblers did it for us. It means a lot.”

Luke Abrahams

Cal added: “Hunsbury Hawks FC were blown away once again to see the support for Luke. It was a gesture that we didn’t know about so it was a lovely surprise and a touching moment for us all and his family.”

An NTFC spokesman said the club sends its ‘sincerest condolences’ to Luke’s family.

The Cobblers spokesman said: “Twice a year, before the final home game of the year and the final home game of the season, we remember all supporters who have passed with a period of applause while their photos are displayed on the big screen.

“It is always a touching and emotional time and before the game on Saturday, Luke was one of the supporters who was remembered as part of the latest tribute.

“We send our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Luke and all supporters featured and we hope seeing such a warm tribute at Sixfields helps bring a small amount of comfort to all those who have suffered a recent loss.”

Luke is also set to have his face on the board at his boyhood club West Ham United this weekend before their kick off against Manchester United. And there will also be a charity football tournament in Luke’s honour this summer.

Richard said: “We are holding a Luke Abrahams charity tournament on Saturday, June 24 at 11.45am at Roade Football Club in aid of the Lee Spark NF Foundation, which is one of the causes of his passing. Teams taking part are Luke’s 11 consisting of friends and family, Hunsbury Hawks FC, Blisworth FC, and AFC Spinney. Please come along to give support. There will be an open bar and a barbeque.”