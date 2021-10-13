Greyhound puppy Pablo steals the show as retired racing dogs meet Towcester Racecourse visitors

Retired greyhounds got lots of fuss from the crowds at Towcester Racecourse during a visit to raise awareness, especially eight-month old puppy Pablo.

Four-year-old Eric, who raced under the name Spiridon Caerus, and five-year-old Fergie met racegoers with their Greyhound Board of Great Britain’s (GBGB) 'greyhound ambassadors' Gail May and Carly Philpot on Saturday, October 2.

The pair chatted to visitors about how retired greyhounds make brilliant pets and the care they receive before, during and after their racing careers.

Greyhound puppy Pablo meets visitors at Towcester Racecourse. Photo: Greyhound Board of Great Britain

Gail said: “We had a wonderful time at Towcester. It was fantastic to see so many people back at the track enjoying the racing.

"We spent most of the day speaking to people about the breed and answering their questions about greyhound ownership.

"Most importantly, it was an opportunity to educate them about the love, care and attention racing greyhounds receive at every stage of their lives."

Later in the day, they were joined by Pablo and his sire, Humphrey, who is also retired after a glittering career on the track under his racing name, Kildallon Bolt.

Retired greyhounds meet visitors at Towcester Racecourse. Photo: Greyhound Board of Great Britain

Pablo lives with professional greyhound trainer Heather Dimmock, who also owns Fergie, and is in the early stages of training for his racing career.

Gail said: “Our handsome puppy Pablo obviously stole the show. Not many people outside of the sport have had the joy of meeting a greyhound puppy before.

"It was great to speak to them about everything that goes into raising a happy and healthy racing greyhound.

“It is only when you meet and spend time with greyhounds you realise what gentle, affectionate and characterful dogs they are.

Greyhound puppy Pablo having a well-earned rest after meeting visitors at Towcester Racecourse. Photo: Greyhound Board of Great Britain

"They may be powerful athletes on the track but at home, they are usually very laid back.

"They are outstanding companions and I hope that we may have encouraged one or two people to consider choosing a retired greyhound as their next pet.”

During the day the group also raised over £250 in donations for greyhound charities Crossing Cottage and the Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust, which both find homes for retired greyhounds.

Both charities also benefit from funding via GBGB’s greyhound retirement scheme and are approved as meeting the high standards of care that the sport expects for its retired athletes while they await their 'furever' homes.

Scheme co-ordinator Paula Beniston said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the Greyhound Ambassadors for arranging another successful meet and greet.

"There is no better way to educate newcomers to our sport about our retired greyhounds than to meet them first-hand and speak to their owners.