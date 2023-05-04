Bakery giant Greggs has confirmed it is set to open a new shop in Wellingborough.

The town already has two Greggs – one in the Swansgate Shopping Centre and one at the Euro garage in Rossetti Close.

And with much speculation on social media in recent months about the chain opening a new unit in the town, the company has finally given some details on this.

Could this development in London Road, Wellingborough be where the new Greggs shop will be?

A Greggs spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: "We can confirm we are due to open a new shop in Wellingborough later this year.

"We will be sure to share further information in due course.”

While the bakery chain hasn’t confirmed the exact location of the new shop or when it will open, commercial property agents Prop-search said last July that Greggs was one of the tenants signed up the retail development taking shape just off London Road in Wellingborough.

Details on the Prop-search website said it would be ‘a new concept drive-thru for Greggs.’

And last autumn, Greggs submitted an application for signage for a unit at the development on the corner of London Road and Denington Road.

While the bakery chain is not giving much away about its new shop for Wellingborough, the news is likely to be welcomed by fans of a sausage roll, steak bake or a sweet treat.

