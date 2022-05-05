Green-fingered volunteers wanted to fill Northampton care home garden with 3,000 plants

A Northampton care home is appealing for volunteers to bed in 3,000 plants to keep its garden looking fresh.

St Christopher’s in Abington Park Crescent wants to add more bedding plants and containers to the grounds, so bosses are appealing for members of the public to help on Saturday (May 7).

Estates manager, Stephen Clamp, said: "This will be the first time that we have appealed for volunteers to help with the mass planting since Spring 2018. Some 30 people responded to our call for help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers gardening during the last planting project in 2018.

"The grounds are so important to our residents and their relatives. If people are unable to go off site they can at least enjoy the surroundings where we also run various events and activities during the year.”

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and trowels, if possible. Tea, coffee and bacon rolls will also be served.