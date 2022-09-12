‘Great to be standing in the crowd and being part of history,’ says Towcester resident after the Mayor's proclamation
The reading of the Mayor’s proclamation was well attended by residents of Towcester over the weekend
A huge crowd gathered on Towcester market square on Sunday, (September 11) to witness the Mayor’s proclamation.
Towcester community waited at the town hall at 2.30pm, like many towns, waiting for the proclamation to be read.
Councillor Martin Johns read out the proclamation of King Charles III to residents all wanting to be part of the proceedings, which was attended by Sponne School pupils, and the Studio Band that played the National Anthem.
One Towcester resident said: “It was great to be standing in the crowd and being part of history.”
Another resident added: “What a wonderful turnout and the brass band sounded fabulous. Made me very proud to live in such a great town.”
Those who attended sang “God Save the King'' for the first time and quietly listened to the proclamation, many still quite shocked by Thursday's news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.