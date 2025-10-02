'Great laugh and a great friend': Tributes paid to well-known Northampton food van owner who sadly died after taking medication for back pain

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Northampton food van owner who sadly died after taking medication for back pain

John Paul Breese, a well-known Northampton food van owner, died after taking medication for severe back pain, an inquest has heard.

The 37-year-old was found unresponsive in bed by his wife in the early hours of January 25 this year. Paramedics were called to the couple’s home but he was sadly pronounced dead shortly before 5am.

The hearing at Northampton’s Guildhall on Wednesday October 1 was told Mr Breese had been prescribed strong painkillers for ongoing sciatica and back problems.

Jon Paul Breese was the former owner of the Only Foods & Sauces truck in Gladstone Road

On the night of his death, he had also taken liquid morphine, though the bottle was not prescribed in his name. His wife told the court he had used the morphine because he was in such severe pain and did not want to face another long wait at A&E.

Pathologist Dr Ibrahim, who carried out the post-mortem, said toxicology tests found pregabalin, amitriptyline, morphine and steroids in his system. The doctor gave the cause of death as morphine and tramadol toxicity.

His family raised concerns with his doctor “over prescribing him painkillers”, which had negative side effects.

Despite the side effects, his wife told the court Mr Breese continued to take the medication because he “trusted his doctor” and “just wanted to feel better.”

She said: “He always liked to be busy and rushed off his feet. He really just wanted the pain to ease. He was in so much pain. He just thought if he took the medication he would be fine.”

Senior Coroner Anne Pember recorded a conclusion of drug-related death, pointing to the use of the un-prescribed liquid morphine and noting Mr Breese had been in “excruciating pain” in the days leading up to his death.

Mr Breese was known to many as the face behind Only Foods & Sauces, a catering van he and his wife opened in 2023 in the Screwfix car park off Gladstone Close.

In an interview with this newspaper last year, he said: “I want to make a really good name and show people can change. We’re always here for a chat and a chinwag. Don’t judge a book by its cover and give people a chance.”

He also carried out charity work, donating £2,000 worth of toys to Northampton General Hospital in 2022, and spoke of plans to host a day for the homeless in 2024.

Talking about his van and its regulars, he said at the time: “We have a lot of pensioners that come along for a chat and a coffee. They come to Screwfix and then come here. They’re lovely people and they’re stuck with me now.”

Only Foods & Sauces continues to operate. In a Facebook post, the business said: “It’s been a tough start to the year with us losing our Jon. Jon loved this little van and appreciated all of his supporters and customers and this is why the van will remain running as it’s another part of who Jon was.”

One customer wrote: “Rest in peace, Jon, you were a great laugh and a great friend.”