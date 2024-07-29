Great great grandmother ‘overwhelmed’ to meet newest relative – who marked five generations of women

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A great great grandmother was “overwhelmed” to meet her newest relative, who became the first of the fifth generation in this Northampton family.

Hayley Swallow reached out to the Chronicle & Echo to share the happy news that her family has five generations of women still going strong.

Pictured, from eldest to youngest, are Eileen Turvey, Lorraine Edwards, Hayley Swallow, Georgia Swallow and Olivia Bailey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You don’t really hear about five generations now,” said Hayley. “I’m lucky to have my great nan here. It’s amazing.”

Pictured, from eldest to youngest, are Eileen Turvey, Lorraine Edwards, Hayley Swallow, Georgia Swallow and Olivia Bailey.Pictured, from eldest to youngest, are Eileen Turvey, Lorraine Edwards, Hayley Swallow, Georgia Swallow and Olivia Bailey.
Pictured, from eldest to youngest, are Eileen Turvey, Lorraine Edwards, Hayley Swallow, Georgia Swallow and Olivia Bailey.

Hayley agreed that they are a close knit family and despite there being so many of them, they spend as much time with each other as they can.

Olivia is Hayley’s first grandchild – as well as Lorraine’s first great grandchild and Eileen’s first great great grandchild. With nine children of her own, Hayley envisions a future with many more grandchildren to join Olivia.

The majority of the family live in Northampton, but Eileen lives slightly further afield in Middleton Cheney. The photo was taken to mark the first time Eileen met Olivia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She was very overwhelmed and felt blessed to meet her,” said Hayley, who added that Eileen did not anticipate she would ever meet any of her great great grandchildren.

Hayley was asked what message she would send to others about the importance of making the most of time with relatives. With five generations of women in their family, many would love to be in their position and have great grandparents still with them.

“Make the most of those around you,” said Hayley. “Feel blessed with who you have got and appreciate them.”

Related topics:Northampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.