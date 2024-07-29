Great great grandmother ‘overwhelmed’ to meet newest relative – who marked five generations of women
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hayley Swallow reached out to the Chronicle & Echo to share the happy news that her family has five generations of women still going strong.
Pictured, from eldest to youngest, are Eileen Turvey, Lorraine Edwards, Hayley Swallow, Georgia Swallow and Olivia Bailey.
“You don’t really hear about five generations now,” said Hayley. “I’m lucky to have my great nan here. It’s amazing.”
Hayley agreed that they are a close knit family and despite there being so many of them, they spend as much time with each other as they can.
Olivia is Hayley’s first grandchild – as well as Lorraine’s first great grandchild and Eileen’s first great great grandchild. With nine children of her own, Hayley envisions a future with many more grandchildren to join Olivia.
The majority of the family live in Northampton, but Eileen lives slightly further afield in Middleton Cheney. The photo was taken to mark the first time Eileen met Olivia.
“She was very overwhelmed and felt blessed to meet her,” said Hayley, who added that Eileen did not anticipate she would ever meet any of her great great grandchildren.
Hayley was asked what message she would send to others about the importance of making the most of time with relatives. With five generations of women in their family, many would love to be in their position and have great grandparents still with them.
“Make the most of those around you,” said Hayley. “Feel blessed with who you have got and appreciate them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.