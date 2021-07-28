Great-grandmother treated to big party for 100th birthday with speech from mayor at Daventry care home

A great-grandmother celebrated her 100th birthday at party with her family at a Daventry care home on Monday (July 26).

Ruby Humphrey was treated to a band and a speech by Daventry mayor Karen Tweedale at Wheatsheaf Court Care Home to mark her centenary.

A Wheatsheaf Court spokesperson said: "Ruby rode a bike all through her life up to the age of 95.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daventry mayor Karen Tweedale with the band at Ruby Humphrey's 100th birthday party at Wheatsheaf Court Care Home in Sheep Street, Daventry, on Monday, July 26. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

"She also loved country and western music and carried on dancing at her local club till she was 95, her favourite song is Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver.

"Ruby moved into Wheatsheaf Court Care Home in 2017, she joins in with the majority of activities, nowadays enjoying bingo, quizzes, and especially singing.

"Ruby often talks about the Land Army days and singing to the top of her voice in the fields.

"Ruby has two children, Tom and Rozz, six grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom attended the party."

Ruby Humphrey with her letter from the Queen at her 100th birthday party at Wheatsheaf Court Care Home in Sheep Street, Daventry, on Monday, July 26. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds