Great British Bake Off Final: Peterborough teacher Matty scoops the title!
Matty was named as the 14th champion of the popular TV baking series by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on Tuesday night.
At the beginning of the episode, Matty described himself as an “underdog” but stormed to the title with his buttercream three-tiered celebration cake showstopper, described by Hollywood as “absolutely delicious.”
He won the title ahead of Josh Smalley and Dan Hunter despite being ranked third in the lardy cake technical challenge. He did, however, impress the judges with his black forest and banoffee eclairs in the opening signature bake.
Speaking about their decision to award Matty the victory, Prue said “I have never met a more cheerful , smiling uncomplaining and willing baker. He was just having such a good time, learning as much as he could, taking on board everything either of us said.”
Paul added “He just got better and better and better and if you are going to smash it you do it in the last challenge, and that is exactly what he did.
"That chocolate cake was one of the best chocolate cakes I have had for a long, long time.”
Matty, who is a PE and Science teacher at Hampton College and plays football for Stanground Sports in the Peterborough League, said:"I don’t know what to say, everyone said you should go on Bake Off and I thought it was a throwaway comment and never really listened to it. I never thought I would be on the show let alone win it!’
“It’s difficult to put into words how grateful I am to have been part of this experience.
"Spending the summer baking in the tent is something I will never forget and it’s taught me so much about myself.
"I am so thankful to the other bakers for making this experience of a lifetime. The support, laughs and all of it."
His club, Stanground Sports also took to Twitter to say: “He has only gone and done it!! Congratulations to Matty, super job and we are all very proud! Star baker!
"He Came, He Baked, He Conquered.”