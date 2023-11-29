Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matty was named as the 14th champion of the popular TV baking series by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on Tuesday night.

At the beginning of the episode, Matty described himself as an “underdog” but stormed to the title with his buttercream three-tiered celebration cake showstopper, described by Hollywood as “absolutely delicious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He won the title ahead of Josh Smalley and Dan Hunter despite being ranked third in the lardy cake technical challenge. He did, however, impress the judges with his black forest and banoffee eclairs in the opening signature bake.

Matty with Bake Off presenters and judges Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Credit: Channel 4.

Speaking about their decision to award Matty the victory, Prue said “I have never met a more cheerful , smiling uncomplaining and willing baker. He was just having such a good time, learning as much as he could, taking on board everything either of us said.”

Paul added “He just got better and better and better and if you are going to smash it you do it in the last challenge, and that is exactly what he did.

"That chocolate cake was one of the best chocolate cakes I have had for a long, long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty, who is a PE and Science teacher at Hampton College and plays football for Stanground Sports in the Peterborough League, said:"I don’t know what to say, everyone said you should go on Bake Off and I thought it was a throwaway comment and never really listened to it. I never thought I would be on the show let alone win it!’

The moment Josh, Dan and Matty found out the winner. Credit: Channel 4.

“It’s difficult to put into words how grateful I am to have been part of this experience.

"Spending the summer baking in the tent is something I will never forget and it’s taught me so much about myself.

"I am so thankful to the other bakers for making this experience of a lifetime. The support, laughs and all of it."

His club, Stanground Sports also took to Twitter to say: “He has only gone and done it!! Congratulations to Matty, super job and we are all very proud! Star baker!