The grand opening of a brand new restaurant and takeaway is set to happen next Friday (June 30).

The Ladz, which soft launched in Bridge Street last Thursday (June 15), is a casual dining restaurant centred around flame grilled peri peri chicken.

The Northampton branch is the chain’s eighth restaurant, with the first being opened six years ago in Peterborough.

The grand opening event is planned for next Friday (June 30). Photo: Shaan Studio.

When asked why Northampton was chosen for the next location, director Zeeshan Manzoor says as a university town he saw a great opportunity to tap into the community – particularly students.

The menu spans across peri peri chicken burgers, wraps, pittas, lamb chops and milkshakes – as well as pizzas and smash burgers that are exclusive to the Northampton branch.

Everything is freshly made and Zeeshan says they pride themselves on their “unique” sauces.

According to Zeeshan, the meat options are also what sets The Ladz apart from its competitors as they use actual lamb chops.

The Northampton branch is the chain’s eighth restaurant, with the first being opened six years ago in Peterborough. Photo: Shaan Studio.

Though the smash burgers have been a popular choice since Northampton’s soft launch a week ago, the gourmet beef and lamb burgers are also a customer favourite.

The Ladz team wanted to settle into their new premises for a couple of weeks before hosting the grand opening, to ensure the staff were trained to high standards and all their systems were working as planned.

Next Friday (June 30), the restaurant will be offering a 20 percent discount to all customers eating in or coming to collect their order.

Unique ice creams will be served to visitors and special drinks will be available to try.

The Ladz Northampton soft launched in Bridge Street last Thursday (June 15). Photo: Shaan Studio.

The team hopes the event will provide an opportunity for people who have never heard of, or visited, them before to find out what The Ladz is all about.

The restaurant’s most popular dishes – peri peri grilled chicken and lamb chops – will be available to purchase, alongside all menu items.

The Ladz also offers 10 percent off for students and emergency service workers, including the NHS, police officers and firefighters, all year round.

You can already order The Ladz for delivery, exclusively on UberEats.

The menu spans across peri peri chicken burgers, wraps, pittas, lamb chops and milkshakes – as well as pizzas and smash burgers exclusive to Northampton. Photo: Shaan Studio.