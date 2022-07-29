Gran hit with £155 car park fine for leaving vehicle in Morrisons while she was rushed to hospital

A Northamptonshire widow who had to leave her car in a car park after she was blue-lighted to hospital has been stunned after receiving a penalty notice.

Rose Sharman, 70, had been visiting Morrisons in Wellingborough and popped into town to pick up some items when she fell over in Market Street.

The gran-of-nine tripped on uneven cobblestones, smashed her face on the pavement, damaged her wrist ligaments, bashed her knees, and was left dazed and confused.

Rose Sharman (inset) had parked at Morrison's car park in Wellingborough. She fell in Wellingborough town centre and couldn't get back to her car

She said: “I usually park in the multi-storey car park but I wanted some fuel so I parked in Morrisons. I went into town to get some bits and pieces.

"I remember coming up the steps and out of the Swansgate Shopping Centre. The next thing I knew I was on the floor, there was this woman saying ‘are you alright?’- It was awful.

“I didn’t know I was on the floor. I didn’t realise I had hit my head. I just wanted to go home.”

Passers-by called 999 and one of her daughters who rushed to the scene. After a wait, Rose was taken to Kettering General Hospital on a backboard due to her head injury. Her facial swelling was so severe that one of her eyes wouldn’t open for two days.

Morrisons Wellingborough

Her daughter had retrieved the car from Morrisons after Rose had recovered enough to hand over the keys.

She said: “I really didn’t think about the car. About two or three days later, I got a letter with a bill for £85. I had been three hours 10 minutes over the limit. I didn’t intend to do this.

“I went into Morrisons but they said the car park doesn’t belong to them.”

Rose’s family have been trying to fight the parking ticket due to the extenuating circumstances but without success.

Euro Car Parks manage the car park at Morrisons - there is a three hour limit

Euro Car Parks, who manage Morrisons car park, has refused Rose’s appeal saying “any medical problems you were experiencing at site on the above date were not reported so no provision could be made, therefore parking charge notice was issued correctly and remains payable”.

Medical paperwork to back Rose’s appeal via POPLA (Parking on Private Land Appeals) service has been difficult to obtain and letters providing evidence from A&E to her GP have taken months.

Granddaughter Amy Garrett said: “By the time my mum got the letter in her hand we couldn’t appeal to POPLA as the time had passed and we weren’t allowed the opportunity to explain why.

”We had difficulty trying to speak to an actual human, everything was via an online portal questionnaire that kept getting ignored."

Rose is stretchered off to Kettering General Hospital

After failing to appeal, Rose then received a letter stating she now owes £155 and her case has been passed onto a debt recovery service.

"It’s another slap in the face. I’m on a pension. I have to be so careful. I can’t afford this money, I don’t see why I should have to pay this money. I didn’t do this intentionally. It’s making me feel depressed.”

A North Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “Work has been carried out by Highways to repair paving at this location.”