Got, got, NEED! Northamptonshire man's rare first ever Panini World Cup sticker album from 1970 to be auctioned off

Andrew Knott with the album

A Northamptonshire man’s rare copy of the first ever Panini World Cup sticker album is set to be auctioned off.

Andrew Knott from Arthingworth was given the already-complete Mexico 1970 album as a 12th birthday present from his aunt, who had it printed for him at her workplace in Leicestershire, the album’s distributor.

It’s spent years sitting in his garage – and is estimated to make between £1,200 and £1,800 at the sale at Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough.

The England page in the album, featuring the likes of Bobby Moore

Mr Knott said: “As my 12th birthday present, it was amazing to be presented with the complete album, although the fun of swaps in the playground with my friends was lost on me.

“But after years of it sitting in the garage without any attention, the time is right to part ways with it. The mice got the other footballing programmes and material that it was stored away with, but thankfully Panini was off the menu for them!”

The album is being sold with the exception of two stickers featuring the Jules Rimet Trophy and the Moroccan Football Federation badge, which were lost in storage.

It features stickers of timeless icons including England’s Bobby Moore, Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer, Portugal’s Eusébio and Brazil’s Pelé.

Gildings director Will Gilding said: “We’re delighted to be offering Mr Knott’s rare piece of World Cup memorabilia to auction.

"Panini stickers are highly sought after by collectors, and to this day they are traded in playgrounds across the world.

"So, the chance to own this original example of a childhood tradition with such an enduring appeal is an unmissable opportunity for collectors.”

