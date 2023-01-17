Good rating for Corby care home Thackley Green currently run by West Northants Council

A care home that a council wants to take over from another authority has been given a positive rating by inspectors.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) wants to take over Thackley Green in Corby from West Northamptonshire Council, which has run it since 2021.

NNC’s executive approved a plan in December to run the home at a cost of £600,000 a year after WNC said it might need to close the home.

Thackley Green in Corby

NNC said the plan would ‘provide the environment for our staff to deliver better quality services.’

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the home was well-run when it visited in December and gave it a good rating.

It was also rated as good at its previous inspection in 2018.

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s cabinet member for adult care, well-being, and health integration, said: “The council is pleased to see that the CQC has recognised the good standard of care we provide at Thackley Green which is a testament to the staff and manager at the centre.”

A resident told inspectors that staff were ‘brilliant’ and lessons were learned when things went wrong or where an area of improvement was identified.

The home was judged to be ‘nicely decorated’ and managers were responsive to people’s needs.

Currently NNC is paying WNC to use beds in the facility but occupancy at the care home has generally been low since it opened in 2003 and has dropped as low as 30 per cent previously.