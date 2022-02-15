A Northamptonshire golf course and a young golfer have been named as finalists in separate categories at the England Golf Awards 2022.

Whittlebury Park Golf Club has been named as one of four finalists in the ‘tournament venue of the year’ category, after it hosted a disability event.

Announcing the club as a finalist, England Golf awards wrote: “An inclusive-thinking attitude at Whittlebury Park helped it stage a successful English Open for Golfers with a disability.

“The 27-hole venue was carefully configured with the competitors in mind and accessibility in and around the venue was key to ensuring a safe and enjoyable event.”

Eloise Feeley, from Northamptonshire County Golf Club, in Church Brampton has also been named as one of four finalists for the ‘young ambassador of the year’ category.

The teenager captains the junior section, helps younger golfers and is described as a ‘prolific fundraiser’.

Announcing the youngster as a finalist, the organisation wrote: “The 16-year-old captained the junior section and helped integrate the younger members into wider club activities – including the first-ever junior table at a champions’ dinner.

“A buddy to new golfers and a prolific fundraiser with an infectious personality.”

An expert panel of 46 judges, made up of England Golf staff as well as industry and media colleagues, faced the task of narrowing down the potential winners from an ‘outstanding’ longlist of nominations.

Jeremy Tomlinson, England Golf's chief executive officer, said: “It was a real privilege to read through so many amazing stories from groups and individuals who go that extra mile to make a difference to the game we all love.

“This is a chance to shine a light on those individuals, groups, counties and clubs who don’t seek publicity for the great work they do, but who deserve to be honoured and recognised.

“To read about such levels of passion, creativity and dedication being shown by so many from our golfing community is truly inspirational.”