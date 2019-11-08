GoFundMe page launched to pay funeral costs of 'amazing' Northampton dad-of-two who died in lorry crash on A45

A crowdfunding page has been created to help pay the funeral costs of a Northampton father who was killed in a lorry crash last week.

Jevgenijs 'Eugene' Kirillovs died on the A45 London Road between Daventry and Weedon on the morning of Nov 1 after his Jaguar X-Type collided with a Mercedes LGV. He was 38.

Eugene has been described as 'an amazing dad-of-two". He was killed just two weeks after his wedding.

The father-of-two was driving to work on the first day back from his honeymoon to Lithuania after getting married just two weeks earlier.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay Eugene's funeral expenses and has raised over £2,300 in just 24 hours (as of Nov 8).

His sister-in-law Ausra told the Chronicle and Echo: "It's very tragic. That day he was driving to work was the first day back to work from his wedding holiday.

"He was the most amazing dad. A real family man. Everything was about his kids. He was also a very healthy man who loved the gym and looked after himself.

"He was so happy at his wedding just two weeks before."

A tribute on the GoFundMe page reads: "Anyone that knows Eugene knows him to be one of the most vibrant, caring and beautiful souls this earth has ever seen.

"He was an amazing father and a wonderful loving partner. There are no words to describe the pain they are going through now and only time can heal this."

Northamptonshire Police is still appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the crash on Nov 1 or might have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

A 39-year-old man was reportedly arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but was released on police bail.

The vehicle is described as a large articulated lorry with a white cab and grey trailer, which was heading onto London Road towards Weedon, from the Stefan Way roundabout.

The collision happened near to the junction with Poets Way, and involved the Mercedes LGV lorry and Mr Kirillovs' Jaguar X-Type car.