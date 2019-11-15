Glitter ball in Northampton raises £5,000 for charity

Two local charity workers hosted a glitter ball in Northampton to raise more than £5,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Stephanie Steward, who works in the fundraising team at the MND Association and Evie Stephens, who works in the research team, welcomed 120 guests to the event on Friday night at Sedgebrook Hall in Chapel Brampton.

The glitter ball was held at Sedgebrook Hall in Chapel Brampton

Supported by donations from over 70 Northamptonshire businesses, the pair’s ball has raised a massive £4,950.55 so far.

Stephanie said : “We are completely overwhelmed by the support we have received from local businesses and our loved ones.

"It is so inspiring to see how everyone has taken this cause which means so much to us to their own hearts. Each day we see how funds like these make a direct difference to people living with MND and we are so grateful for everyone’s support.”

A person’s lifetime risk of developing MND is 1 in 300 and the fatal disease kills six people every day.

MND leaves people locked in a failing body unable to move, talk, swallow and eventually breathe.

The MND Association improves care and support for people affected by MND, campaigns and raises awareness about the disease and funds research to find treatments and ultimately a cure.

You can still donate by clicking here